Ark-Valley Humane Society will host its largest fundraiser of the year, the Cause for the Paws live radio auction, from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday.
Auction bidders can tune in to Heart of the Rockies Radio (Hippie Radio 97.5, The Peak 92.3, or Eagle Country 104.1) or listen online at https://heartoftherockiesradio.com/listen-live/.
During the radio auction, many items from local businesses will be available to bid on, and various AVHS staff members will provide updates on some of our shelter happenings and new community programs, a press release stated.
“We are excited to celebrate our biggest fundraising event of the year with you in a COVID-safe manner this fall,” said Executive Director Amber van Leuken.
For more information on the Cause for the Paws event, visit https://www.ark-valley.org/arkvalley-events/causeforthepaws/.
