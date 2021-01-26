The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce announced its 2020 Community Awards recipients Friday, honoring members of the community for their efforts during the last year.
For the 2020 awards, the chamber and the community honored Andrea Carlstrom, Josh Hadley, Elaine Allemang, Barbara Pearson-Sawyer, Daniel and Roxanne Sachtleben and also The Alliance.
“We’ve all been through a very trying year in 2020 and everybody’s lives changed,” chamber director Lori Roberts said. “These people are recognized for their leadership and pivoting and coming up with new ways of communicating and trying to help our community. There was no guidebook for them and they superseded their job descriptions and put the community first. It’s amazing what these individuals have done.”
Carlstrom, Chaffee County’s Public Health Director, was awarded Woman of the Year for 2020.
According to the chamber, Carlstrom made a significant positive difference throughout the pandemic with her stellar communication, expertise and teamwork in monitoring the health of our community.
“I’m extremely honored and humbled,” Carlstrom said when accepting the award. “I’m so grateful I get to live and serve this amazing community that stands for hope, unity, integrity and collaboration.”
She also said she was indebted to her public health team, the county’s leadership, her husband, her dog and “all of you.”
Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services director, Hadley, meanwhile, was honored as Man of the Year. Hadley has worked for EMS for more than 20 years and has been director since 2017.
When he first started, he said it was an all-volunteer department and he appreciated how the community helped it become what it is today.
“One of the things that’s pretty influential to me is seeing how the agency has developed in the last 20 years,” Hadley said. “With the support from the county and the community it has developed into what it is today.”
In 2020, the department also had to adjust to keep its staff protected and minimize exposure to everyone in general, he said.
“It’s been literally a daily process engaging with the pandemic in one way or another,” he said.
Hadley said that the community as a whole had to make adjustments and that many others could have been recognized as Man of the Year.
“It’s that much more of an honor knowing so many people are deserving of it,” Hadley said. “I feel so many people in the community stepped up.”
Allemang, the Salida Community Center director, received the 2020 From The Heart award for her philanthropic efforts.
The center’s commodity food program has been providing food to roughly 800 people a month during the pandemic, up from 200-300 before. The center also joined forces with the Central Colorado Humanists and the Ark-Valley Humane Society to provide other staples, like toilet paper and dog food, to people in need.
“We’re really excited about the award,” Allemang said. “That’s our mission – to serve the community. Our board is awesome and they stand behind me and come volunteer. It’s a big honor and lots of people and organizations pitched in.”
The Vaqueros, meanwhile, selected Pearson-Sawyer for the Wanted Alive Not Dead award, noting her community involvement and sponsorship of the Adopt-A-Grandparent program.
“I’m honored to receive the most wanted award from the Vaqueros and the chamber of commerce this year,” she said.
Heart of the Rockies Anytime Fitness owners Daniel and Roxanne Sachtleben won Entrepreneurs of the Year, selected by the chamber’s board of directors for making “a significant impact in our community over a short period of time, while embodying the spirit of innovation.”
“We were so surprised to win Entrepreneurs of the Year for 2020,” Roxanne said when accepting the award. “We are absolutely thrilled and honored to receive it in what was such a wild year.”
Elevation Brewing, which is also in Poncha Springs, won the first Entrepreneur of the Year award back in 2014.
Business of the Year honors, meanwhile, went to The Alliance. The Chamber board selected the Alliance out of its 12 business of the month winners from 2020.
Shelley Schreiner, who recently took over directorship from Rachel Holder, accepted the award for The Alliance.
“We feel really fortunate to be in a community that values and appreciates the services that we provide to survivors of domestic and sexual violence,” Schreiner said. “We really appreciate your support and thank you so much.”
The chamber didn’t receive any nominations for the Cornerstone Award this year.
Community members also nominate people for Man of the Year, Woman of the Year and From the Heart and then past award winners and representatives from the chamber select the winner.
The Vaqueros, meanwhile, select the Wanted Alive Not Dead winners.
Entrepreneur of Year and Business of the Year are the only awards where the winners have to be members of the chamber of commerce. The chamber’s board of directors selects those winners after discussions and a vote.
The community awards didn’t feature a ceremony or silent auction this year due to the pandemic, but the chamber recently released a video of the winners accepting their awards. The video is online at https://www.facebook.com/salidachamber
“Especially now when we can’t gather, we thought is was important to continue the tradition,” Roberts said. “It is a big deal. Not only to the recipients, but also their family and friends.”
Roberts also thanked the event’s sponsors Monarch Mountain, High Country Bank, McDonald’s of Salida and High Side Bar and Grill and said the event wouldn’t be as successful as it has been without them.
“Not being able to be together, this was the next best thing,” Roberts said. “We’re looking forward to being able to gather together next year.”
