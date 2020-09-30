Poncha Springs Board of Trustees approved a motion not to join the proposed Multi-Jurisdictional Housing Authority at this time, by a 4-2 vote.
Mayor Ben Scanga along with trustees Darryl Wilson, Tom Moore, Tina Perri-Mundy approved the motion while trustees Dean Edwards and J.D. Longwell dissented at Monday night’s meeting.
The decision came after an hour-long executive session.
In other business the board:
• Approved a request to rezone 1116 Caliente Lane by Little River Ranch Home Owners Association.
• Heard a presentation by Read McCulloch of the Chaffee Housing Trust. McCulloch gave the board of trustees an update on the activities of the non-profit group that assists lower income with home ownership and rentals in Chaffee County.
McCulloch asked the board to consider a $2,500 donation to CHS for 2021. The item was deferred until budget discussions in October.
• Unanimously approved a resolution of an intent to annex a property owned by McFarland properties at 11344 U.S. 50.
The request will be considered and a public meeting held by planning and zoning Nov. 9 and by the board of trustees Nov. 23.
• Reviewed the pricing for Well No. 7. Final cost is projected at $419,877.
• Unanimously approved surveying East Poncha Avenue.
• Unanimously approved amendments to the planning and zoning commission bylaws.
• Unanimously approved the renewal of a liquor license for Grimo’s Italian Restaurant.
