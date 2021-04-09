The same man who crashed in an alfalfa field near Salida in 2019, is dead after the plane he was flying Saturday crashed in a rugged area northwest of Deckers.
CBS News 4 in Denver reported that Lelon Lewis, 66, of Lakewood, was reported missing about 8 p.m. Saturday, and subsequently found Sunday when another craft flying overhead saw his plane.
Search and rescue personnel from the Alpine Rescue team, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, were able to reach the crash site in the Lost Creek Wilderness, and identify Lewis.
He was the only person aboard the plane, a single-engine Magnus Fusion 212 Hungarian-made acrobatic plane.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety board are investigating.
Previously, Lewis crashed in an alfalfa field near the Salida airport on May 29, 2019.
Lewis had declared an emergency due to fuel starvation, and after realizing he would not reach the airport, put his Pipistrel LSA SRL Alpha Trainer down in a field near Frantz Lake.
After landing, the plane hit a barbwire fence, damaging both the fence and the plane.
Lewis walked away from that crash and spent the night in a local motel.
In another incident, the FAA reported that on July 23, 2020, Lewis had to divert to the Rifle Garfield County Airport, due to a possible loose canopy.
After exiting the runway, Lewis encountered another aircraft about to enter for departure. He had to swerve to avoid the other aircraft and hit a curb surrounding the taxiway, which damaged his aircraft.
