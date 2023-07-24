Two goats and a sheep were killed by a mountain lion in Poncha Springs, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area Wildlife Manager Sean Shepherd said Monday.
Shepherd said Colorado Parks and Wildlife was contacted about 9 p.m. Friday after a second attack. The first attack was Thursday night or Friday morning, killing one of the animals, who were left outside. CPW set a trap for the mountain lion, and Shepherd confirmed that one CPW officer did see the animal, but ultimately the trap was fruitless.
The incident happened on the southeast side of U.S. 285 and the South Arkansas River on the outskirts of Poncha Springs.
The three animals had been purchased to help keep down weeds and grass and had been left outside in an open pen at night, out among the cottonwood trees. Shepherd said that was an easy opportunity for an apex predator like a mountain lion.
“A lot of animals pass through Poncha Springs,” Shepherd said. “It’s not just a crossroads for people, with its mountain passes, rivers and creeks, which animals often follow. We live in the mountains, and mountain lions and bears are mountain species. They are probably around more than we realize, but with modern security systems, with cameras, and camera doorbells, we are starting to see them more.”
Shepherd said mountain lions are usually out right after dark and right before dawn, their typical hunting time, but can be encountered during the day as well.
“Poncha Springs is right on the edge of a lot of open space, and much of it is still covered in cottonwoods and fruit trees, making it an attractive place for animals,” he said. “People just need to be aware and bring their pets and animals in at night if possible.”
Shepherd said that as we get closer to fall, CPW will also be getting
