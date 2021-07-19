While the number of booths was about the same as past years, the number of visitors to the Salida Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday was much higher this year, Susan Bethay, wife of organizer Jerry Scavezze, said.
In the past the festival was set up at Centennial Park, but due to construction of the new skate park, it was moved to Riverside Park this year. Bethay said they’d like to continue holding the festival at Riverside.
Bethay said they had 66 booths, about the same as past festivals. While some of the artists were local, others came from as far away as Florida and Washington.
There were also many different types of art on display, including painting and sculpture, clothing, jewelry and more.
J. Kenneth Wallace of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, creates digital art with his camera, taking multiple photos then combining and digitally manipulating them. He said the last time he visited Salida, he was impressed with the old painted signs on the side of the buildings and did a photo shoot of the signs.
An engineer, Wallace said photography was a hobby until he retired, and he got more involved in digital manipulation of his pictures.
Now he and his girlfriend, Maureen Mulligan, travel around the Southwest, doing about 10-12 shows a year in Colorado, Texas, Arizona and New Mexico.
