Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom reported Friday that Chaffee County’s COVID-19 Community Level has moved from low, where it has been for many months, to medium.
Local transmission level continues to move between high to substantial to moderate, depending on the day.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data dashboard, this shift is due to a “handful” of (four) local hospitalizations with COVID-19.
Carlstrom said it is unclear whether those cases are incidental cases or not.
CDC recommendations in the medium community level include:
• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.
• Get tested if you have symptoms.
• Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19.
• Wear a mask on public transportation.
You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others.
If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.
Across the state incidents of COVID-19 have been on the rise since the beginning of October, according to data from Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The week of Oct. 2 saw 4,060 cases reported across the state.
The week of Nov. 20 7,476 cases were reported.
The current epidemic curve shows elevated incidence growth for the south central region, which includes Chaffee, Lake, Park and Fremont counties.
The Omicron variant is now the dominant version of the virus in the state.
The most prevalent strain of the virus in Colorado right now is the B.5 Omicron strain, accounting for 50 percent of all cases.
To date there have been 5,516 cases of COVID-19 reported in Chaffee County and 43 deaths due to the virus since record keeping began March 20, 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic.
Chaffee County ranks 12th in the state in terms of percentage of population completing the initial vaccination series, at 74.8 percent for all ages.
The second booster rate for all ages in the county is at 24.6 percent, making Chaffee County fifth highest in the state.
The state health department also reports an increase in the number of influenza-like illness cases and in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
The reporting season for both ailments began in early October.
