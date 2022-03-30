Poncha Springs trustees voted to repeal Resolution 2020-5 concerning the COVID-19 public health emergency after two years.
In doing so, the town follows the City of Salida and Chaffee County in moving forward from COVID-19 into a more normal mode of doing business and meeting in person starting in April.
At Monday’s regular meeting, the trustees heard a Methodist Front project and Community Wildlife Protection Plan update from Kim Marquis of Envision Forest Health Council, John Shaver of Colorado State Forest Service and Perry Edwards of the Salida Ranger District.
The presentation included plans for fire mitigation work in several parts of the county.
A public hearing concerning a rezoning request at Quarry Station resulted in a resolution to approve a rezoning request for lots 50 and 51, not allowing an auxiliary dwelling unit on lot 50, allowing a 10-foot setback for garages and one driveway pour per frontage.
Another public hearing was held regarding a liquor license renewal for Pub & Grub, 10238 U.S. 50, and a request for a new hotel and restaurant license in order to sell spirits.
Both requests were granted following the public hearing.
The decision was made to rewrap a sign on U.S. 50 advertising a business which no longer exists with a welcome sign was approved. The sign will read, “Welcome to Poncha Springs, Crossroads of the Rockies.”
Fees and amounts for the bid process for the U.S. 50 planning and design project and an evaluation project for wells 1 and 2 were approved.
The trustees approved dates for upcoming events in Poncha Springs.
The annual Easter egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 16 at Chipeta Park.
Town clean up day will take place May 21.
Poncha Springs Fourth of July parade and celebration is set for noon July 3 so that it does not conflict with Salida’s celebration Monday.
Several events are planned including the parade, a picnic and a touch-a-truck event for children.
