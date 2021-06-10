To celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week in Buena Vista, an anonymous donor supported teachers at Buena Vista High School with a monetary gift to add to the gift cards that district administration was presenting to its staff.
“The goal of these gifts was to not only appreciate teachers but also support local businesses,” said District Superinstendent Lisa Yates.
Teachers got $25 gift cards to local restaurants. “Teachers could mix and match what they wanted,” Yates said.
