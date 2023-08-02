Chaffee County Public Health reported it has been fielding an increase in inquiries related to the newest, highly anticipated COVID-19 booster, which is not yet available.
The Food and Drug Administration has advised manufacturers seeking to update their COVID-19 vaccines that they should develop vaccines with a monovalent XBB.1.5 composition, a press release stated.
FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee met June 15 to discuss and make recommendations for updated COVID-19 vaccines for use in the United States beginning this fall.
The committee unanimously voted that the vaccine composition be updated to a monovalent COVID-19 vaccine with an XBB-lineage of the Omicron variant, with a preference for XBB.1.5.
At this time, Chaffee County Public Health has not been told if and when the new booster will become available to the public. However, the department will promote the vaccine as soon as the information is obtained.
People who are due for the current bivalent COVID-19 booster are also asking whether they should get it now or wait for the new monovalent booster. The recommendation at this time is that:
Everyone 6 years and older should get one updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether they’ve received any original COVID-19 vaccines.
People ages 65 and older may get one additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine four or more months after the first updated COVID-19 vaccine.
People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may get one additional dose of updated COVID-19 vaccine two or more months after the last updated COVID-19 vaccine.
While some healthcare providers may advise getting additional doses of the current vaccine or may suggest that their patients hold off on getting an additional dose with the current vaccine formula until the new one is available, it is on an individual’s risk-based assessment to make that decision.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director, said, “When these new monovalent vaccines become available, CCPH will be ready to administer them to the public. Once again, we find ourselves in a waiting phase where there is uncertainty and anxiety around risk, exposure and protection from COVID-19. CCPH appreciates everyone’s patience as we wait for the next chapter of our COVID-19 response. It is likely that there will be ample opportunities to get the new booster throughout our healthcare community.”
