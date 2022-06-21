More than 300 attend breakfast

The 2022 FIBArk Pancake Breakfast fed more than 300 people and brought in an estimated $3,000, organizer Elaine Allemang said Saturday morning as the event was winding down.
The breakfast is a staple of FIBArk but in some years took place has earlier in the week.
This year it was on Third Street, in front of the community center.
Allemang praised the volunteers who helped put on the event, including setup, cooking, serving and taking money.
Volunteers included some last-minute helpers such as Mike Ryan, owner of Mike’s Garage, across the street from the community center, who helped out with some heavy lifting equipment to unload tables brought in for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.