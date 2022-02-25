by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
and D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
A Canadian cold front that hit the area Monday settled into the mountains of Colorado and covered much of the state in snow and freezing temperatures, with Salida receiving about a foot of snow, highs in the teens and lows below zero.
Colorado Department of Transportation officials closed Monarch Pass at 5 p.m. Tuesday while crews performed avalanche mitigation operations. The closure lasted for about 2¾ hours.
Eastbound traffic was stopped near Sargents and westbound traffic was stopped near Maysville.
Snowfall on Tuesday was light and scattered in the area with downtown Salida receiving 0.04 inch. However, the storm system blew in much lower temperatures and a cold wind, resulting in a daytime high of 12 and a low of 6.
The majority of the snow fell Wednesday as the storm delivered 0.47 inch of precipitation. Temperatures remained much the same with a high of 12 and low of minus 2.
National Weather Service forecaster Mike Noskl said Tuesday that temperatures wouldn’t get much above freezing until “Thursday or maybe Friday.”
The sun did show up Thursday with a high temperature of 27 and a low of minus 5.
Today will see a warm-up above freezing, with a predicted high of 34, while Saturday will get up to 41, and Sunday and Monday could see temperatures above 50.
In the wake of the storm, avalanche danger in the backcountry has risen across the state.
Colorado Avalanche Information Center predicts considerable avalanche danger today in the Sawatch and Sangre de Cristo ranges.
Recent snows have fallen onto a very weak surface, reported CAIC backcountry forecaster Jeremy Primmer.
The main danger is from persistent slab avalanches in areas above and near treeline on northern, northeast, east and southeast faces.
Persistent slab avalanches can be triggered days or weeks after the last storm.
CAIC warned a large avalanche can be triggered from a distance or from below and advises backcountry travelers to take extra precautions on slopes where new snow has set up into a slab.
“You have found unstable snow if you see cracking, hear whumpfing or feel collapsing,” a press release stated.
Safer areas can be found on low-angle slopes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.