Chaffee County commissioners approved the special event permit for the Billy Strings Renewal festival by unanimous vote Tuesday.
Bonfire Entertainment LLC applied for the permit with the intent of hosting Renewal 2022 at The Meadows in Buena Vista. The permit allows for increased attendance of 7,500 compared to last year’s 5,000.
Renewal was the official name of the two-night musical event headlined by bluegrass artist Billy Strings at The Meadows last year.
Seeking to host the event again this Sept. 23-24, Bonfire Entertainment has also asked to host the event every year with the same permit, which would be subject to following the original permit’s guidelines, taking stress, cost and risk off the county.
Concerns involving traffic and trespassing were brought up in the meeting, with Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze saying that after talks with Scott Stoughton of Bonfire, a plan to better advertise advised routes to the concert site was developed.
Traffic entering the venue from the north side of Buena Vista will be routed from U.S. 24 onto westbound CR 384. From there, traffic will turn left onto southbound CR 361, then left onto CR 350 and finally into the venue by staff.
Traffic entering the venue from the south side of Buena Vista will be routed from U.S. 24 onto westbound CR 319. Traffic will continue straight at the intersection with CR 321 and right onto northbound CR 337. From CR 337, traffic will turn left onto westbound CR 306, and then right onto CR 361. From CR 361, traffic will turn right onto CR 350 and south into the venue by staff.
Traffic will not intentionally be directed onto westbound CR 306 from the intersection of U.S. 24 or onto westbound CR 350 from 24 with the specific intention of leaving those two routes clear for normal traffic flows and emergency vehicle traffic.
“Where we get behind the eight ball on this, everybody goes to maps to find their way in there, and when the GPS corrects them it runs them through the neighborhoods,” Spezze said.
“I don’t think there’s an event that goes on anywhere where you don’t have a certain amount of people who want to do their own thing,” he said.
Another issue brought up during the meeting was sound complaints during last year’s event. The complaints stated that the concert was louder than state statute allowed for, and the permit should be denied because of it.
A sound monitoring report by Soundpost Acoustics stated, “None of our measurements exceeded the 105 dBA limit at the front-of-house mix position. Sound levels were also monitored continuously at two locations near property boundaries in front and behind the stage area, both during the festival and the evening prior to the festival start.”
The term dBA is a measurement of decibels used when considering the sensitivity of the human ear, with 20 being a silent study room and 140 when a person will start to feel pain. The recorded 105 dBA is in the threshold of an average construction site and quieter than an average rock concert at 120 dBA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.