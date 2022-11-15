Local businesses came together to network and advertise their winter specialties to the community Saturday at Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce’s annual Kickoff to Winter event, now in its sixth year.
As visitors entered Salida SteamPlant, they were given a ticket and glass for a “baby beer” and a ticket for a drawing with prizes from the 32 businesses participating.
The businesses were represented at tables around the ballroom, offering candy, stickers, coupons and information to attendees.
The chamber’s “idea board” came up with the idea to help educate the public on all there is to do during the winter season, which additionally helps the economy, chamber Executive Director Lori Roberts said.
The Kickoff to Winter was initially to attract front-line people such as concierges, she said, but it ended up becoming a business networking opportunity.
The chamber partnered with Monarch Mountain and the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau for the event. “It’s become popular and well-received,” Roberts said.
She said her favorite parts were the swag giveaways and the food – pizza from Moonlight Pizza and beer from Elevation Beer Co.
“It’s a nice partnership that gets local businesses and citizens excited about winter,” Kathryn Wadsworth, Monarch Mountain event manager, said. She said she likes seeing faces and friends that she only sees during winter, and knowing winter is coming soon.
At a couple of intervals throughout the evening, Roberts and chamber board members Jason Benci and Devon Dean called out raffle numbers for merchandise prizes.
The kickoff was followed by a showing of Warren Miller’s latest movie, which has been a tradition for the last seven years. Eva Egbert, Monarch events supervisor, said the movie makes people excited for ski season in addition to other winter activities.
“The excitement grows every year,” Roberts said.
