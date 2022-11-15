Local businesses came together to network and advertise their winter specialties to the community Saturday at Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce’s annual Kickoff to Winter event, now in its sixth year.

As visitors entered Salida SteamPlant, they were given a ticket and glass for a “baby beer” and a ticket for a drawing with prizes from the 32 businesses participating.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.