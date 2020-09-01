Death with dignity is the focus of the next Science Sunday program sponsored by the Central Colorado Humanists on Sunday.
The program on Zoom, “The Ultimate Human Right: The Right to Die on Our Own Terms,” begins at 10 a.m. and will be presented by Gary Wederspahn, a board member of the Final Exit Network, a national right-to-die organization that grew from the Hemlock Society, which he has supported since the 1980s.
This presentation will be an exploration of the topic from cultural, ethical and legal perspectives, and audience participation is encouraged.
As a life-long advocate of civil and human rights internationally and in the United States, Wederspahn strongly believes that the choice to die on one’s own terms is a basic human right that must be respected and defended.
He is personally familiar with end-of-life customs in many cultures. His presentation style is highly interactive, encouraging much discussion and questions and answers.
Central Colorado Humanists sponsor Sunday Science presentations on the first Sunday of each month. Each presentation is informative and features a science topic understandable by both scientists and non-scientists.
