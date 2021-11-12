Opportunities to mingle with local business owners before the busy winter season starts, networking, meeting new people and swapping ideas will be available during the Kickoff to Winter Saturday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for the free event, which is sponsored by the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, Monarch Mountain, Pizza Rio, Elevation Beer Co. and the Chaffee County Visitors Bureau.
Complimentary pizza and a baby beer sample will be available courtesy of Pizza Rio and Elevation Beer Co. A cash bar also will be available.
Vendors at the event include Absolute Bikes, Ark-Valley Humane Society, Badger Creek Ranch, Captain Zipline Adventure Tours, Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association, Clutterless concepts and the Ryan Lynch Agency of American Family Insurance, Creekside Chalets, Elevated Retreats, Fantasy Games & Comics, Harmony Workshops, Monarch Mountain, Monarch Snowmobile Tours, Peak Fitness, Ramps and Alleys, REACH Air Medical Services, Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, Salida Mountain Sports, The Book Haven and The Next Eddy.
Warren Miller’s “Winter Starts Now,” presented by Monarch Mountain, will be shown at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for the show. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the SteamPlant, Monarch Outpost and www.salidasteamplant.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.