Salida City Council discussed possible rate increases for water and wastewater at its work session Monday.
Discussion focused on the 2020 water rate study prepared by Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, which had a primary goal of making recommendations for self-sufficient user rates to meet all of the city’s operating and capital expenses of the utility.
Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich said the current rates are lower than what they should be to cover the city’s costs.
In addition to operating costs, future capital improvement projects identified by Ehlers in the city include a water treatment facility upgrade, estimated to cost $3 million in 2023; $2.8 million for water line replacements from now through 2024; and $1.7 million for infrastructure upgrades and replacements from now through 2024.
Based on Ehlers’ findings, Salida city staff recommended a five-year incremental increase for both utilities effective Jan. 1.
This would result in a rate increase next year of 2.58 percent for water and 8.85 percent for wastewater. For the average residential bill, that breaks down to an impact of $.74 extra a month for water and an extra $2.22 for wastewater.
“The numbers don’t seem so bad when you see the actual dollar amounts,” said council member Harald Kasper. Kasper, Alisa Pappenfort and other council members voiced support for a five-year incremental.
Council will formally vote on an increase at a future regular meeting when it discusses fee schedules.
