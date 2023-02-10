Chaffee County Fire Protection District saw 571 incidents in 2022, nearly double the number of incidents recorded less than 10 years ago. 

Of the year’s incidents, 126 came from within Buena Vista town limits, 268 came from north of Centerville (just south of Nathrop), and 175 came from south of Centerville. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.