Saguache County Courthouse will be closed until Dec. 28 due to possible COVID-19 exposure among employees.
The Saguache County Board of Public Health asked courthouse employees to quarantine after county employees, in the courthouse, have tested positive for the virus.
Saguache County will continue to provide services over the phone.
Those with business with the court can call the clerks’ office at 719-655-2522 or visit https://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/County/Index.cfm?County_ID=37 for more infromation.
