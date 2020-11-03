Dr. G. Marcus Stephens recently joined the medical staff at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Custer County Health Center in Westcliffe to provide full-time family medicine and primary care services.
He joined family nurse practitioners Charlotte Stark, and Maria Duran-Shy, in October in providing services at the clinic, and will act as medical director of the health center.
Stephens is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and has more than 30 years of experience in family medicine and primary care, both in private practice and clinical settings.
He earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita, Kansas, where he also completed his residency in family medicine.
He has also worked in various emergency department settings, and taught as a clinical professor at several colleges and universities.
For more information or to make an appointment call HRRMC Custer County Health Center at 719-783-2380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.