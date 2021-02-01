Salida City Council will consider an ordinance regarding property maintenance issues at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the meeting’s agenda packet, ordinance 2021-01 seeks to streamline the appeal process, as it relates to violations of the international building-related technical codes, expanding the city’s viable legal options, where necessary.
The ordinance also amends an error in the property maintenance code section, to now designate the city’s building code official as the Chaffee County Building Department, rather than the city’s chief of police.
This resolves a contradiction and inconsistency between the Salida Municipal Code and the city’s existing Intergovernmental Agreement with the Chaffee County Building Department, according to the agenda packet.
Additionally, amendments to chapter 18, or any adoption or amendment of standard codes by reference, require special notice provisions under state statute.
Therefore, while the city is considering amending this chapter, it will also update other provisions. This includes increasing maximum fines to $2,650, from the previous $1,000, thereby making it consistent with all other Municipal Code violations, and current state statute.
It also includes “de-criminalizing” the rest of the applicable provisions in the city’s code, by removing imprisonment as a penalty for violation.
Early last year, the Historic Preservation Commission recommended, and council subsequently directed, that the city “double” the building permit application fee as a fine, should someone begin work on their property without a permit.
Council’s consent agenda includes a memorandum of understanding between Salida Mountain Trails and the city, approving the 2021 street reconstruction project and approving the final settlement for the 2020 Centennial Park and Holman Avenue project.
Register for the meeting at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366
Council also has four discussion items on the agenda for its work session Monday.
Council will discuss the Colorado Midland and Pacific Railway, receive an update on the U.S. 50 and Colo. 291 intersection and roadway planning, hear an update on community grants from the Chaffee County Community Foundation and discuss a K9 unit that could be used for search and rescue and drug interdiction, among other things.
Register for the work session at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
