George Blake, 99, World War II U.S. Army Pearl Harbor survivor, has surpassed his goal to raise $10,000 for the Chaffee County Community Fund.
“George has earned $10,200 and the George Blake Challenge is still open until his 100th birthday on Jan. 29 if others would like to contribute,” said Tom Syzek, one of Blake’s supporters. Donations can be made at https://www.coloradogives.org/GeorgeBlakeChallenge.
The money will help Chaffee County residents who are suffering economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blake’s goal was to take 100 walks before his 100th birthday to raise the money. He started in April and completed the walks on Sept. 13.
“George satisfied his wish,” Syzek said. “We’re happy that the money will help people in the community, some of whom are also veterans.”
