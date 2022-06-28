Another building in the St. Elmo National Historic District is slated for stabilization and preservation courtesy of a $137,254 State Historic Fund grant.
The 133-year-old Cash-Williams building, the green duplex just east of the Home Comfort Hotel on Main Street in St. Elmo, will be getting a long-needed foundation and stabilization of the walls and roof.
Chaffee County commissioners recently approved a $5,000 donation to Historic St. Elmo and Chalk Creek Canyon Inc., the entity that owns several historic buildings in St. Elmo.
That donation will go toward the $45,752 in matching funds HSE&CCC is responsible for raising.
Melanie Roth, president of HSE&CCC, and her family have been involved with the preservation of St. Elmo’s buildings for more than half a century, ever since her grandmother Marie Skogsberg inherited many of the buildings from Annabelle Stark Ward.
The Stark family, original owners of the Home Comfort Hotel and Stark Bros. Store, acquired ownership of most of the buildings in town over the years.
The St. Elmo Historic District was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in September 1979.
In 2012 the Milam family turned the properties over to HSE&CCC Inc., and several buildings have since benefited from History Colorado and State Historic Fund grants for stabilization and preservation.
Roth said the reason the emphasis is on preservation rather than restoration is that the buildings have evolved over time.
By preserving them as they are, the history is also preserved.
The Cash-Williams building will receive a rebuilt wall and new flooring under the west side, but otherwise the original wallpaper and interior fittings will be preserved as is.
Because excavation will be involved in creation of a foundation for the building, an archaeologist, Michelle Slaughter of Avalon Archaeology, will be on hand to catalog any finds.
The site hasn’t otherwise been disturbed since the building was abandoned and then used for storage in the late 1920s.
The building’s uses may have changed several times over the years, but there is evidence it was used as a funeral parlor and undertaker’s residence in the 1880s. An addition to the building on the north side was supposedly used to store bodies during winter until the ground thawed.
Preservation contractor Jon Sargent of Deep Roots Craftsman will take the lead on the project.
Deep Roots also worked on the recent stabilization of the old Mary Murphy tram building above Romley off the Hancock Road, CR 295.
This will be Sargent’s first project in St. Elmo.
Preservation contractor Mike Perschbacher, whose Older Than Dirt Construction performed much of the stabilization and preservation work on other St. Elmo buildings, will serve as consultant.
Work is set to begin later this summer.
Historic St. Elmo and Chalk Creek Canyon Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, accepts donations for its ongoing work preserving the unique mining history of the St. Elmo District.
For more information about HSE&CCC or to make a donation, visit www.historicstelmo.org.
