To kick off the summer outdoor recreation season and educate people about ways to stay safe around water, the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area will host a “Gear Up for Summer” event Saturday at Riverside Park in Salida.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff from AHRA, Area 13 in Salida and the Mount Shavano Fish Hatchery will have booths at the festival. There will be free gifts, news about summer events and information about how to get geared up for summer.

