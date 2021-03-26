Chaffee County celebrates ranching on Meat Out Day

People in Buena Vista came together Saturday morning in flag-waving support of cattle ranching and beef in particular.
Physical health was one of the reasons listed in Gov. Jared Polis’s proclamation of March 20 as Meat Out Day in Colorado, along with promoting a plant-based diet to reduce one’s carbon footprint and prevent animal cruelty. The Meat Out moniker comes from an animal rights movement advocacy event dating back to 1985.
Those concerns, however, did not resonate in Chaffee County as the Chaffee County Cattlemen’s Association joined the statewide Colorado Cattlemen’s Association – the group representing producers of the state’s second largest industry – hosted a Meat In Day in opposition to Polis’s gesture.
Rather than go meatless Saturday, the Cattlemen turned a grassroots movement that garnered community in Chaffee County and support across the state.
“We had so many generous donations – both in supplies and monetary – and we are humbled and grateful for them all,” said Cheryl McMurry, treasurer for the Chaffee County Cattlemen’s Association. “It was wonderful for our ranchers to see that even though Chaffee County has become truly diverse you all still appreciate that the history of farming and ranching in this community is longstanding and strong.”
According to the Colorado Cattlemen, “More than 35 cities and counties signed proclamations in order to promote the importance of agriculture in Colorado; designating March 20 as Cattlemen’s Day, Meat In Day or other similar designations.”
Chaffee County Commissioners, while not officially endorsing either of those terms, did unanimously vote for a resolution supporting agriculture, ranching and food production earlier this month.
Locals lined up outside LaGree’s Food Store in Buena Vista Saturday morning for what owner Orrin LaGree called a “great, family friendly barbecue.
“We’re all ready for spring, we’re all ready for a little outside time, so I think it went great,” LaGree said. “Had hamburgers and hot dogs and enjoyed the day.”
LaGree said the store distributed “at least 150 hamburgers” it had donated to the event, cooked by volunteers.
LaGree said the barbecue was meant to support “ranchers in general.”
Scanga Meats in Salida joined with a small celebration of its locally produced meats, offering a special first-come-first-served mayor’s box Saturday. Containing multiple cuts of pork, beef and chicken, the boxes, limited to 20, were valued at $140 and were sold for $40, according tho Scanga advertisements.
The store also held door prizes, giving away a custom-cut half hog, 10 one-pound packages of apricot smoked bacon and 10 one-pound chubs of Scanga ground beef.
“With more than 75 events, plus countless restaurant and retailer specials, meat was on the menu and tables across the state,” Colorado Cattlemen’s spokeswoman Sarah Dideriksen said. “At the 75 events alone, more than 25,000 people were offered complimentary barbecue meals, including more than 1,200 food insecure Denver residents. However, a Meat In day meant more than just enjoying a delicious meal with friends, family, and neighbors.”
Colorado Cattlemen’s Association executive vice president Terry Fankhauser said that over $300,000 was raised across the state for causes supporting food-insecure people as part of Meat In events.
Chaffee County made a significant contribution to that total.
“T-shirt sales topped $2,000, donations from the Poncha Springs and Buena Vista LaGree’s and a generous contribution from Boxcar Leather Company pushed our donations an additional $2,000,” McMurry said, noting “we are still waiting to hear on totals from Ks Park and Hylton Lumber.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.