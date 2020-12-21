DENVER – An appeals court upheld the conviction of a minerals prospector who was prosecuted for laying waste to federal land in Saguache County.
The court also invalidated the amount of restitution, $20,300, that the miner, Robert Timothy Allen, must pay for the damage.
The Mountain Mail reported in 2019 that Allen, of Gunnison, was convicted in federal district court in Grand Junction. The charge was depredation of government property
The land is near Vulcan, about 15 miles southwest of Gunnison.
Later, he was sentenced to serve 13 months in prison followed by three years of release under the supervision of a court officer.
In a 17-page decision Dec. 17, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the judge who imposed the sentence erred in determining the amount of restitution Allen was ordered to pay.
The restitution order “appears to cover reclamation for all of Mr. Allen’s excavations, whether before or during the charged period,” the appellate judges wrote. “Accordingly, the restitution order ‘amounts to an illegal sentence.’
“We vacate the district court’s restitution order and remand the case to the district court to determine a lawful restitution amount,” they stated.
The Mountain Mail’s 2019 news report said Allen was charged in 2016 for damaging federal land between June 24, 2013, and May 22, 2014. According to evidence presented at trial, Allen dug up about 3 acres of federal land with a bulldozer.
The Denver-based appeals court’s decision stated that a restitution order cannot compensate for losses stemming from conduct that occurred outside the charged period.
He claimed to be lawfully prospecting on federal land in accordance with the U.S. Mining Law of 1872.
Agents of the Bureau of Land Management purportedly told Allen the 1872 law is no longer the applicable law.
BLM and the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety sent him four notices informing him that he was violating the law and directing him to stop. After he didn’t stop, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado prosecuted him.
