Public opinion seems to be in favor the option of a five-legged roundabout to solve traffic concerns at the intersection of U.S 50 and Colo. 291/Oak Street.
City council heard a presentation on the options for the U.S 50/Colo. 291 intersection at Salida’s Monday work session from newly promoted community development planner Bill Almquist and transportation engineer Josh Sender of Stolfus and Associates of Greenwood Village.
The presentation included design concepts and survey results.
Three scenarios presented to the pubic included a stoplight intersection, a four-legged roundabout with an additional roundabout for Illinois Street and the five-legged roundabout.
Almquist said of the three options, the results from public feedback indicated the number one alternative for those who responded was the five-legged roundabout.
The proposed reactivation of the Tennessee Pass rail line from Parkdale to Sage in Eagle County was also discussed.
Sara Cassidy, Colorado, Midland & Pacific Railway community liaison, attended the virtual meeting and said the main concept for the rail service was passenger-based.
She said the company’s next step after achieving the agreement with the line owner and filing with the surface transportation board is to “contact communities in the corridor and hear your thoughts and ideas and initial reaction about the Tennessee Pass rail line.
“We know, with the line having not run for more than two decades, there are a lot of perspectives about it and we are open to hearing them all,” Cassidy said.
The board also heard from Joseph Tiepel on behalf of Chaffee County Community Fund. Tiepel said last year more than $1.8 million in donations were made to the fund, and to date at least $1.1 million of that had gone for COVID-19 assistance for individuals and non-profit organizations.
Going forward, councilmember Justin Critelli asked about the possibility of providing help to live arts such as theater when the community is able to open up again.
Mayor P.T. Wood agreed the question of how to kickstart live art again was important as an “integral part of our community.”
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson and Officer Alec Coscarella made a presentation about a K9 addition to the police department, Sarge.
Sarge is a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd single purpose police dog whose training includes narcotic location, people location and object location.
As a single-use dog he is non-aggressive, is a friendly community dog and is also intended to help with public relations for the department.
Johnson said they looked a long time for the right dog for Salida.
The introduction of Sarge to the Salida Police Department would cost more than $17,000, including a $6,000 car retrofit as a K9 unit vehicle; however, Johnson said the department has already raised $10,500 in donations, has offers of food and supplies assistance from Murdoch’s and Gone to the Dogs and veterinary assistance from Salida Veterinary Hospital.
Coscarella would be the officer trained for and caring for Sarge, if approved.
Following the presentation, Wood said, “I for one am excited to have Sarge join our community. I think that’s pretty cool.”
Salida City Council meets in regular session at 6 p.m. today via Webinar.
