Choir to perform at Carnegie Hall

File photo by D.J. DeJong

The Salida High School choir sings at the December SHS Winter Concert. SHS music director André Wilkins submitted a recording of the performance for an opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Word came March 28 that the choir has been accepted for the April 2024 Heritage Festival National Youth Choir performance. From left are Brenna Chariton, Ellie Sikes, Kathy Castro Guzman, Chloe Valier, Kaylee Johnson, Claire Dessain, Alanna Scheuermann and Jessica Clinton.

 

The Salida High School choir has been selected to join the cavalcade of composers and musicians to perform at New York City’s Carnegie Hall.

SHS music director André Wilkins said he sent in a video recording of a section of the choir’s winter concert to the World Strides Heritage Music Festival and received the results March 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.