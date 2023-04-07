Choir to perform at Carnegie Hall

The Salida High School choir has been selected to join the cavalcade of composers and musicians to perform at New York City’s Carnegie Hall.
SHS music director André Wilkins said he sent in a video recording of a section of the choir’s winter concert to the World Strides Heritage Music Festival and received the results March 28.
The performance earned the SHS choir a spot at the festival’s April 14, 2024, performance on the Ronald O. Perelman stage as part of the 2024 National Youth Choir.
Carnegie Hall has been known as one of the music world’s most prestigious venues since it opened in 1891.
Among the artists to have performed at the iconic concert hall are Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, George Gershwin, Billie Holliday, Benny Goodman, Judy Garland and The Beatles.
About 30 SHS students are expected to attend the festival and perform at the world-class venue.
Wilkins still needs to get the official sanction from the Salida school board to make further plans.
He said he will propose the trip to the board at its April meeting Tuesday since all out-of-state trips must be approved.
Wilkins said he previously had permission for the SHS band to go to a Disney park before COVID-19 hit.
As soon as the trip is approved, Wilkins said the next hurdle will be fundraising.
Wilkins said he is thrilled the choir is getting recognition as a “beyond proficient music ensemble.”
He said the choir’s acceptance opportunity provides a “ton of validation” to the work the students have put in.
Wilkins said he is proud of the students and their attitude toward doing something like this.
The SHS choir’s spring performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 9 at SHS auditorium, 26 Jones Ave.
