Salida holds Transgender Day of Remembrance

Candles held by more than 80 people lit up the night Sunday at the Coors Boat Ramp during a Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony to honor the deaths of transgender, nonbinary and two-spirit people across the USA who were killed through violence.
Partnership for Community Action hosted the outdoor event, at which hot chocolate and hand warmers were provided.
Organizer Jimmy Sellars said no police were at the event, a conscious decision, as police were directly responsible for many of the deaths on the list of remembrance.
Sellars opened the memorial ceremony by acknowledging the mass shooting Saturday at Club Q in Colorado Springs, an LGBTQ+ nightclub, which he said was known to some members of our own community. Five were killed and 25 injured in the shooting.
“LGBTQ+ people are told through action, through the news, that we do not matter. That we are to be disappeared. We are more than enough. And we will not be disappeared,” Sellars said.
The aim of the ceremony, he said, was to help protect transgender and nonbinary individuals and stop violence fueled by ignorance and privilege.
“They do not come from us … from us merely existing,” Sellars said of the violence, harassment and shame faced by trans and LGBTQ+ individuals. He encouraged non-queer allies present to disrupt the hate caused by others in the non-queer community. “It must come from you,” he said.
Those remembered on Sunday were: Tiffany Banks, Semaj Billingslea, Acey Morrison, Mya Allen, Dede Ricks, Maddie Hofmann, Aaron Lynch, Kandii Reed, Hayden Davis, Marisela Castro, Chery Bush, Kashia Chanel Geter, Martasia Richmond, Kitty Monroe, Shawmayne Giselle Marie, Brazil Johnson, Sasha Mason, Chanelika Hemingway, Nedra Morris, Ray Muscat, Fern Feather, Ariyanna Mitchell, Miia Love Parker, Kenyatta Kesha Webster, Katie Newhouse, Tatiana Labelle, Paloma Vazquez, Matthew Angelo Spampinato, Cypress Ramos, Duval Princess, Amariey Lej and Nasim.
Those names were read to recognize their contribution to the world, also acknowledging those unnamed. The youngest on the list was 19 and the oldest in their late 50s.
The Partnership for Community Action website, goPfCA.com, offers more information about the names honored.
In response to the Colorado Springs shooting, a community event to honor and heal from the trauma to the Colorado LGBTQ+ community will take place today at Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. The event, from 4-6 p.m. for youths 17 and younger and 6-7 p.m. for adults, will offer crafts, a healing circle and snacks.
Additionally, an online four-week hate-crime trauma group, conducted by therapists Court Bilbrey and Kaite Dunn, will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Wednesday. Register by emailing courtneybilbreylcsw@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.