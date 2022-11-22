Salida holds Transgender Day of Remembrance

Jimmy Sellars, right, leads a memorial speech for transgender and nonbinary lives lost by violent actions and hate crimes. From left, Diana VanEk, Bianka Martinez, Kiersten Gihring and Denise Ackert hold candles in remembrance. About 80 people attended the Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony Sunday at the Coors Boat Ramp.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Candles held by more than 80 people lit up the night Sunday at the Coors Boat Ramp during a Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony to honor the deaths of transgender, nonbinary and two-spirit people across the USA who were killed through violence.

Partnership for Community Action hosted the outdoor event, at which hot chocolate and hand warmers were provided. 

