The Colorado Department of Transportation will work on paving Colo. 114 between milepoints 47 and 48, 15 miles west of Saguache, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Motorists will encounter full stops, lane shifts and one-lane alternating traffic guided by flagging personnel and pilot vehicles, a CDOT press release stated.
Travelers can expect delays. A speed reduction of 40 mph will be in place.
For information on scheduled lane closures, visit codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html.
