Imagine always feeling that something inside you was … off, out of sync. Now imagine your doctor giving you a pill that immediately sets you feeling right for the first time in your life. You feel so much better that you need it; you depend on it. It starts a spiral that takes over your life.
This real-life scenario happens every day. By accident of genetics and biochemistry, 10 percent of the U.S. population is wired for addiction. Joel Sanders was one.
Joel was the third-born of four kids of now-retired dentist Clay Sanders and his wife, Beth, of Poncha Springs. Joel was prescribed anti-anxiety medication his first year of college. That started an 11-year battle with opioid addiction.
In 2019, Joel and his family were enjoying his two-plus years of sobriety. Clay and Beth were traveling in China on April 18, 2019, when they received the horrific news that Joel had died of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl. They still don’t know why Joel, 28, started using again, but it was Joel – “a better person than me and a beautiful boy, the most outgoing of the family,” who had told his dad about that feeling of “right.”
In his “eviscerating, hollowing” grief, Clay has become an advocate for a societal awakening and change in the way the United States treats persons struggling with addiction.
The 62-year-old lifelong athlete – veteran of marathons, triathlons and the Leadville 100 – is going to embark on a 3,700-mile, 3½-month journey traversing the United States on an ElliptiGO (a stand-up bicycle) to gather stories from people about their own or their loved ones’ struggles with addiction.
Clay plans to travel from San Francisco to Charleston, South Carolina – Joel’s hometown – he left Friday and hopes to finish in early October. He’ll follow a route that will take him through Salida around mid-August. Beth and their pup Loki will be his only support staff, in a truck and Airstream trailer.
The idea for the journey – christened In Joel’s Steps – came to Clay on what would have been Joel’s 29th birthday, Nov. 28, 2019. The ride will be a metaphor for the enormous effort of breaking free from the enslavement of drug dependency.
“It had to be long – day by day by day. Like recovery, you wake up each morning and do it again,” he said.
But addicted persons face far more hurdles than physical pain. Addiction creates “broken brain,” Clay said. “It hijacks choice-making and decision-making. The brain is not strong anymore.”
Clay will endure his journey crippled as well. His knee blew out (torn meniscus) last spring and hasn’t fully healed. The ElliptiGO is easier on the knees and has the advantage of high visibility. Clay estimates he’s about 8 feet tall when pedaling.
Catching eyes will be very important to Clay, who hopes local and national media outlets help spread the word about In Joel’s Steps. Along with gathering stories, Sanders’ ride will be raising money for four organizations that work with persons struggling with addiction: Family & Youth Initiatives in Chaffee County; Recovery Research Institute at Massachusetts General and Harvard University; Haywood Street Congregation in Asheville, North Carolina; and Peer Empowered Recovery Community Solutions. He said that every cent of donations will go to the four organizations; none will be used to finance the trip.
Clay will follow Joel’s steps in another way; father and son were planning to collaborate on a book on addiction. Clay wants to use the stories he gathers to create a book and video in hopes of changing perceptions. Substance use disorder and – closer to home – opioid use disorder are naturally occurring illnesses that should not be kept in the closet amid shame and stigma, Clay said.
“Each overdose death is a small number of the people who are suffering with addiction,” Clay said. “There’s the bigger circle of people who misuse substances. Then a massive number of their family and friends who are deeply affected. Addiction is brutal on families.”
His main goal: “Telling stories and collecting stories to change hearts and minds, to address stigma and societal perception, to change institutions – to reduce suffering.”
Clay knows Joel would find comfort in that. Even during periods of his non-sobriety, Joel wanted to help others like him.
“Joel struggled with maturity and wisdom, grace and humility,” Clay said.
To follow Clay’s journey and to learn more about Joel, visit injoelsteps.com and the InJoelSteps Facebook page.
