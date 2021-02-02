The decision on exemptions for the lease of the Tennessee Pass Line by Colorado Midland & Pacific Railway Company from line owner Union Pacific Corporation will have to wait, pending consideration of arguments presented to the U.S. Surface Transportation Board in opposition to the actions.
The board issued a decision Friday to postpone the effective dates of exemptions related to the operation of the Tennessee Pass Line.
The decision states on Dec. 31, Rio Grande Pacific Corporation, parent company of Colorado Midland & Pacific filed a continuance in control exemption in regards to Colorado Midland & Pacific.
At the same time Colorado Midland & Pacific filed a lease and operation exemption containing an interchange agreement regarding Union Pacific.
The filings concern the lease agreement between the transportation entities for Colorado Midland & Pacific to operate approximately 163.1 miles of rail line between milepost 171.9 in Parkdale and 335 near Sage, in Eagle County. The line is owned by Union Pacific.
The proposed line also runs through Fremont, Chaffee and Lake counties.
The exemptions were scheduled to become effective Saturday.
On Jan. 8, Colorado Pacific Railroad, LLC and KCVN, LLC, (CPR/KCVN) owned by Stefan Soloviev, filed a motion to reject the verified notice of exemption filed for Colorado Midland & Pacific to lease and operate the line.
Soloviev’s company, which owns farmland in several states, had made a previous bid to lease the Tennessee Pass Line, ostensibly to transport grain, with the possibility of providing passenger service.
In filing the motion to reject, CPR/KCVN contended the notice of exemption contained factual errors and misrepresentations and stated the lease agreement between Colorado Midland & Pacific and Union Pacific would restrict competition.
The company also filed a motion requesting access to the lease agreement between Colorado Midland & Pacific and Union Pacific.
Colorado Midland & Pacific countered Jan. 13, by filing a reply contending CPR/KCVN are not potential shippers but are competitors seeking to acquire the line and that the lease agreement should not be made available to them.
CPR/KCVN filed a letter Jan. 15 stating the railroad company is a shipper. They further argued regulations do not limit access to confidential documents to just shippers.
Several other organizations have filed in both dockets expressing environmental, safety and other concerns about reinstituting rail service on the line.
Friends of Browns Canyon, American Whitewater and others have filed motions to reject the notice of intention.
Some organizations have asked the board to postpone the effective date of lease and operation and others have called for an environmental review of the proposed transaction.
Union Pacific filed in opposition to CPR/KCVN’s motion to reject Jan. 21, contending there is no basis for rejecting the notice of exemption.
Colorado Midland & Pacific replied in opposition to the motions to reject Jan. 26 and stated that its “primary objective in leasing the line is to provide passenger operations.”
To provide time for the board to fully consider the arguments presented, the board announced Friday the exemptions filed for by Union Pacific and Colorado Midland & Pacific will not become effective until further order of the board.
