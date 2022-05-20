Springtime in the Rockies means anything is possible, even the threat of snow late in the season.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Thursday for portions of Chaffee, Lake and Saguache counties and a winter weather advisory for the Sawatch Mountains.
A late-season snowstorm is predicted midday today through Saturday, and significant snowfall is possible for Lake County and the mountains of Chaffee County.
The high country, above 10,000 feet, could see accumulations of 5-10 inches with winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
Wind and snow could make travel on mountain passes difficult.
Salida is predicted to have lows in the 30s tonight and Saturday night with a high of 44 Saturday and a 60-80 percent chance of snow tonight into Saturday.
Monarch Pass is predicted to have highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s over the weekend with an 80-90 percent chance of snow showers tonight through Saturday and winds gusting to 55 mph.
Poncha Pass will have nighttime lows in the 20s tonight and Saturday with a high of about 36 Saturday afternoon, gusts of up to 35 mph and an 80-90 percent chance of snow with up to 8 inches of accumulation.
For the latest road conditions visit cotrip.org.
