Two people received minor injuries in a wreck Friday afternoon on U.S. 50 near mile marker 119 on Poncha Pass.
Colorado State Patrol reported Tyre Smith, 30, of Englewood was driving a 2015 Ford sedan northbound on U.S. 285 over Poncha Pass when he lost control on a right-hand curve and cut into the southbound lane.
CSP Trooper Josh Lewis said Smith attempted to recover, sending the vehicle into rotation and into an embankment on the right side.
Smith and his passenger, Sheila Dimmitt, 46, of Littleton, were transported from the scene with minor injuries.
Smith was cited for improper driving on a mountain road, driving without a valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
