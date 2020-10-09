BUENA VISTA – Chaffee County Waste will be changing how it picks up recycling beginning next year, introducing recycling bins that will be picked up by a separate, dedicated truck.
On Jan. 1, the trash service will begin picking up recycling every other week in 64 gallon bins with an associated fee of $15 per month.
Since 2005, Chaffee County Waste has picked up recycling in a somewhat informal manner, picking up bags of recycling marked with a letter R with customers’ trash and storing the recycling in the front of its trash trucks.
Storing recycling in this way involved drivers climbing in and out of trucks and dealing with trash bags that had been torn.
“These trucks are not designed to do this, but we made it work. We knew there was a need for this service and so we did it this way,” David Royar, director of sales for Chaffee County and Teller County Waste said.
As the size of Chaffee County Waste’s customer base has grown, this method of recycling pickup has become unsustainable, Royar said.
The new recycling method will reduce potential injuries to drivers, as well as eliminate waste from plastic bags.
“This discussion’s been going on for a while, but we can’t keep doing it this way,” Royar said. “Those trucks get packed out in the front. Those trucks weren’t built to have recycling in the front bin of it … it’s been done a dinosaur way, and we’ve evolved.”
Chaffee County Waste takes its recycling to a “single-stream” facility in Colorado Springs, meaning all types of recyclables can be disposed of, intermingled in the same bin. These recyclables are then sorted by machines and by hand at the Colorado Springs facility.
When Chaffee County Waste first started recycling with the Best Way Material Recovery Facility, “they paid us,” Royar said. The cost of recycling has grown since then, however.
Chaffee County Waste’s move to a dedicated recycling route also presents options for recycling containers at commercial businesses throughout the company’s service area, Royar said. The company started offering single-stream recycling to businesses last year in Buena Vista and Salida.
