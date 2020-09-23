Bikers and businesses continued to support The Alliance through its annual Crest Crank fund-raiser on Sunday.
Eighty-two mountain bikers hopped on shuttles to Monarch Pass at 11,312 feet on the Continental Divide so they could ride down the Crest Trail this year, helping the fund-raiser bring in just under $30,000, slightly less than 2019’s total.
“I think with the times like they are right now, to get as many people and such a wide range of people – shows us our work is important and people support us,” said Rachel Holder, the Alliance’s executive director.
Holder said there was an increase in rider funding this year with more than 17 people raising over $200 each for the fund-raiser, on top of their registration fee.
One donor also matched the top fund-raiser, helping the event bring in over $13,000 from just riders.
Local businesses stepped up and contributed the rest.
“I want to thank all of our businesses sponsors,” Holder said. “I was really impressed with the local businesses. It’s been a tough year for some of them, but we still felt supported and cared about by the community.”
While the Crank was able to be staged, there were several notable differences compared to past events.
Instead of having a big party with food and drinks at Riverside Park after the ride, riders received coupons for a post-ride meal donated by local restaurants, spreading the participants out around town.
The Crank also had more shuttles to space people out with more designated shuttle times.
“It went really well; we’re happy,” Holder said. “So many events have been canceled and we were able to have our event on a beautiful day.”
She added that the snowstorm last week could also have impacted the event, but the snow had mostly melted by Sunday so it ended up not being an issue.
“Everything went really smoothly,” she said.
The Alliance provides advocacy to adult and child victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Chaffee and western Fremont counties. All advocacy services are confidential and free of charge.
The Alliance also offers a 24-hour crisis line: 719-539-7347.
