Salida city council members unanimously approved the master plan and airport layout plan for Harriet Alexander Field at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Airport manager Zech Papp called the master plan the “end goal” and not a set goal of things it wants in five years or 10 years.
The purpose, Papp said, was that Federal Aviation Administration requires both plans. He said the FAA and Colorado Department of Transportation only fund items on either an airport’s master plan or capital improvement plan.
The goals and objectives in the master plan seek to enhance viability of the airport. They include maintaining airport safety, meeting design standards, revenue enhancement, financial self sufficiency, continuing improvements, developing a public outreach program, improving access and capacity, minimizing operating costs and creating a sustainable facility.
An extended runway and additional taxiways for hangars were part of the layout plan.
In the last five years, demand has grown for the hangars and two more are already in the pipeline. “If we get those, the airport will be fully developed until the next taxiway,” Papp said.
Fuel sales and hangar rentals are the airport’s biggest sources of revenue, he said.
When asked about the runway extension, Papp said it would make it safer and easier for not only larger planes, but also smaller ones as well to take off and land. He added that the current one has met current needs.
The City of Salida has relinquished its role as airport operator and sponsor to Chaffee County, but has retained its right to partial ownership.
Papp said the plans were also on the county’s docket Tuesday.
In other new business, the council approved requesting a community block development grant from the state of Colorado, Department of Local Affairs for Salida Ridge Apartments. Salida Ridge will consist of 48 new construction units for low and moderate incomes.
The $722,000 grant request will go towards purchasing the land and possibly system development fees, said Dan Kroetz of Commonwealth Companies.
Kroetz said the applicant sought other federal grants, but funds were running out so a CBDG was recommended, but the request must come from a government entity, non-profit organization or housing organization. Kroetz said the CDBG would add “another layer that assures this stays affordable for the forseable future.”
For the fifth time, council also extended the city’s COVID-19 action plan and emergency declaration.
The council was also scheduled to hear a proposal on the Salida RV Resort Development Agreement, but the applicant requested the item be continued to Aug. 18 and council approved a motion for the continuance.
