Full Circle Restorative Justice announced a new restorative justice initiative in partnership with Chaffee County police and sheriff’s departments, the district attorney’s office and the Department of Human Services.
The collaboration will allow law enforcement to make direct referrals for certain types of youth cases to the FCRJ Diversion Program. The program provides an alternative to the criminal legal system and is based on the restorative principles of “Relationship, Respect, Responsibility, Repair, Reintegration and Healing,” a press release stated.
The process is confidential, voluntary and focuses on supporting individuals to take responsibility for their actions and repair the harm caused to those impacted by crimes.
The program serves juveniles in Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and Park counties, receiving referrals from the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, some municipal courts and law enforcement.
Full Circle Restorative Justice Executive Director Eric S. Lee said the new streamlined process will create a more efficient and equitable administration of justice to Chaffee County youth. In the current court system, referrals frequently take months to reach Full Circle. In most cases the new process will cut that time down to 24 hours.
Another feature of the program is the initial intake and assessment process, which will be handled jointly between the Department of Human Services and Full Circle. The process will ensure participants are willing to accept responsibility and repair the harm caused by their actions. It will also serve to assess their need for additional mental health support and services and make the appropriate referrals.
Full Circle Restorative Justice will host a Community Open House from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29, at the Salida Community Center, 305 F St., to answer questions about restorative justice, the FCRJ Diversion Program and the FCRJ Community Services Program, another new initiative FCRJ.
