Full Circle Restorative Justice announced a new restorative justice initiative in partnership with Chaffee County police and sheriff’s departments, the district attorney’s office and the Department of Human Services.

The collaboration will allow law enforcement to make direct referrals for certain types of youth cases to the FCRJ Diversion Program. The program provides an alternative to the criminal legal system and is based on the restorative principles of “Relationship, Respect, Responsibility, Repair, Reintegration and Healing,” a press release stated.

