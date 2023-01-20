Susan Carter begins job at CSU Extension

Susan Carter said she’s always been a mountain girl.
The newly appointed Colorado State University Extension agent for Chaffee County was raised in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, but had an uncle with a farm in the Appalachian Mountains where she visited on weekends growing up.
For almost nine years prior to taking the Chaffee County position, she was area extension horticulture agent in Grand Junction, in charge of horticulture and natural resources for the Tri River area, including Mesa, Delta, Montrose and Ouray counties.
Carter holds a bachelor’s degree in ornamental horticulture and a master’s in landscape architecture. She is also a certified arborist.
When the position in Chaffee County came open, Carter applied.
“It seemed attractive to work in two counties instead of four,” she said.
The Carters came to Colorado 30 years ago.
Used to the high country, Carter and her family lived in Summit County for a time and have returned to the mountains over the years.
“My husband came out to ski,” she said.
Rick Carter, also a horticulturist, was initially hired by the Town of Frisco, and Susan joined him in the mountain town.
The Carters also lived in Dillon for a time.
Currently Rick is still working in Grand Junction, but Carter said they hope to get him to Chaffee County by summer.
Carter said she grew up around gardening and plants. Her grandparents gardened, and her father raised vegetables and was a follower of health food advocate Euell Gibbons.
She said she was able to combine her design and science with the horticulture and landscape design degrees.
New to the eastern side of the Continental Divide, Carter said she is excited about learning about some unfamiliar plants and working with different organizations like Guidestone Colorado and Salida Tree Board.
A native plant master, she is also interested in teaching people about xeriscaping.
“It’s not just covering everything with rocks,” she said. “That creates more heat.”
She said she hopes to establish a native plant master class in Chaffee County as well as carry on the Master Gardener program.
Carter’s big goal right now is learning the area, what’s here and what she can help with.
She said she loves working for CSU Extension and finds the work interesting between solving issues and helping people.
“No two days are the same. It’s always different,” she said.
CSU is involving her in some issues that she hasn’t had to deal with before, such as expansion of rural broadband.
Carter is available to answer questions about plant issues from residential to agricultural concerns and plant and weed identification.
As a certified arborist, she can also help with questions involving trees.
The first class she is working on, in conjunction with Guidestone and Salida Tree Board, is a fruit tree pruning class planned for March at Hutchinson Homestead.
The Chaffee County CSU Extension Center office is at 185 Quigot Court, Poncha Springs, on the western side of Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
