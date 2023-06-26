The Hideout is back for another season of live music and good company, hosted in a big red barn off Maud Lane. Tom McFarland, who owns the venue and plans the concerts, started building the barn for his family to use.

“I was gonna build two barns, one for music and one for recreation, but I decided it should be a little bigger and have a combined purpose,” he said. He started building in 2019 with his friend Wayne Taylor. “Without him, that place wouldn’t look as wonderful as it does today. We started in 2019 and COVID shut us down for quite a while. We’ve had two full seasons, and this will be the third season.”

