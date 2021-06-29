Like so many things this year, the 2021 ArtWalk Mini-Masterpiece Auction was a little different from previous years.
Organizational volunteer Kathy Henley said only 75 pieces were submitted this year, while in the past about 150 were auctioned.
Organizers also were unable to put the pieces on display beforehand.
The silent auction took place outside Box of Bubbles from 3-5 p.m. Saturday and saw a lot of foot traffic come through to bid on the pieces.
“This was all kind of last minute, what with the questions as to if there will be an ArtWalk or not,” Henley said.
They don’t know yet exactly how much money was raised, but Henley said it was less than last time, since they had about half the art. The average bid being about $50, the Salida Council For the Arts said she estimates they raised about $3,255. All money is donated to the Salida Council for the Arts.
