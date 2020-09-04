Gary Labor, 35, pleaded not guilty to charges including second degree murder, assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree in connection to the July 14, 2018, death of fellow Buena Vista Correctional Complex inmate Matthew Massaro, 32.
El Paso County Coroner’s office determined Massaro died as a result of sharp force and blunt force injuries of the neck and head.
Labor and three other inmates were charged in connection with Massaro’s death in February 2019.
Trial dates of Feb. 10-12 were set in the case along with a plea cut off of Jan. 7.
