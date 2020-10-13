An ethics complaint has been filed against Salida Mayor P.T. Wood and council member Harald Kasper.
Salidan Michelle Parmeter filed the complaints with the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission in July. In the complaint, Parmeter says Wood and Kasper have “violated public trust” with regards to the vacation of a portion of E. Crestone Avenue that contains city-owned sewer, and also the rezoning of land next to E. Crestone.
Parmeter also alleges that Wood and Kasper benefited financially from the city’s purchase of land from Union Pacific for recreational use back in October of 2019.
“I think there’s absolutely no meat to this complaint,” Kasper said, adding that his expectation was for the commission to clear him and Wood.
The council unanimously approved an ordinance to re-zone the city-owned piece of land immediately south of Crestone Avenue from R-1 single family to R-2 medium density in August, and it approved ordinance 2020-11 to vacate a piece of the avenue by a 5-1 vote, with council member Mike Pollock dissenting.
In regards to the purchase from Union Pacific, Parmeter says in the complaint that, “P.T. Wood should have recused himself and let mayor pro tem, Dan Shore, sign the resolution. Harold Kasper should have recused himself from voting” since it’s behind properties they own.
“The purchasing (of Union Pacific land) wasn’t pushed by either of us; it has been in the comprehensive plan for more than a decade,” Kasper said. “The 60 acres was purchased with the intent to clarify access to the trail system.”
At its Sept. 15 meeting, council discussed a potential conflict of interest in letting city attorney Jeff Wilson assist Wood and Kasper relating to the complaints during an executive session. With Wood and Kasper recusing themselves from the discussion and vote, council unanimously agreed to allow Wilson to defend Kasper and Wood.
“Usually with a private complaint I’d be responsible for my defense, but with this ethics complaint it was obviously so frivolous that council decided to hire Jeff Wilson to defend us,” Kasper said.
The commission voted unanimously to deem the complaint non-frivolous on Aug. 18.
People can access the full complaints at https://iec.colorado.gov/complaints#2020.
Wood and Parmeter did not immediately return calls for comment.
