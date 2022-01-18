by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
COVID-19 continued to hold the world in its grip throughout 2021, with new hopes and new worries as the virus’ variants started to make their way across continents.
In January and February Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported most cases of COVID-19 were still the original strain or some other minor variant.
By the beginning of March Alpha had become the most predominant variant and remained in the majority of cases through much of May.
Other variants came and went quickly, including the short-lived Beta variant, which was first discovered in Colorado among the inmate population at Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
By June 6, Delta had gained momentum, outpacing Alpha to become the most prevalent variant through the beginning of December. By the end of the year, however, the faster moving Omicron variant had superseded Delta in a matter of three weeks.
The beginning of 2021 saw hope on the horizon as newly authorized vaccines for COVID-19 were rolled out.
By the end of the year, in Chaffee County 73.1 percent of residents age 5 and older had been fully vaccinated (two-shot series of Moderna or Pfizer or one shot of Johnson & Johnson).
Several outbreaks were reported in the county over the course of the year.
The largest outbreak occurred from April to May at Chaffee County Detention Center where 24 offenders and seven staff members came down with virus.
One offender was transferred to a Colorado Springs hospital and died there as a result of the illness.
A November to December outbreak at Columbine Manor Care Center saw 13 cases, with six residents and seven staff members becoming ill.
Two deaths among residents were reported.
The county started the year with 16 deaths since the pandemic began, 14 of which were residents of Columbine Manor who succumbed to the virus in spring 2020.
Another death in April brought the count to 17.
With the rise of Delta in June and July, between August and December an additional 11 people in Chaffee County lost their lives to COVID-19.
By the end of December the pandemic death count in the county was 28.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center saw 115 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in 2021.
In May, following general availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, data regarding vaccinated versus unvaccinated patients at the hospital began.
From May to December, of the 93 hospitalizations reported, 77 were not vaccinated, while 16 had received vaccinations.
With the exception of a spike in April of 108 cases, the level of reported cases stayed lower than 100 throughout spring and early summer.
Chaffee County finished the year with 1,813 cases of COVID-19 reported during the year, 115 hospitalizations and 12 deaths caused by the virus.
Reflecting over the strides made to combat COVID-19 in 2021, Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said, “There were so many lessons learned in 2021. We were naïve to think that with the rollout of the vaccination program, especially having ample supplies and being able to vaccinate so many age groups, the pandemic would soon be behind us.
“While local, state and federal experts warned that the longer vaccination benchmarks took, the more chance a stronger variant could take hold, and we saw that play out first with Delta this summer and now with Omicron this winter.”
Carlstrom said she did not think it would take as long as it did to get to the original 70 percent of county population goal. Much of the difficulty stemmed from vaccine hesitancy and/or opposition, she said.
She said overall she believes the county has done a great job in striking a balance between prevention and mitigation strategies and keeping a “business as usual” attitude (with some good evidence-based practices when necessary).
“Ideally, Carlstrom said, “COVID-19 will be normalized in 2022 so that we can learn to live with it without it dominating our lives.”
