Salida High School auditorium rang with music from the SHS concert and jazz bands Wednesday night.
The SHS Music Department Winter Concert featured eight pieces, including Christmas tunes and a piece by visiting composer Kirk Vogel.
Vogel’s piece “The Gates of Lodore” was performed by the SHS concert band with Vogel conducting.
Vogel also sat in with both bands contributing his talents on flute and soprano saxophone.
Vogel is a longtime music educator in Colorado, a composer and a mentor of SHS band teacher André Wilkins.
Due to several absences among band members, Wilkins and Salida Middle School music teacher Katie Oglesby also sat in at various times during the performances.
The concert band performed “Kentucky 1800” by Clare Grundman, “The Gates of Lodore” by Vogel, “The Nightmare Before Christmas by Danny Elfman, arranged by Michael Brown, and “Carol of the Bells” by Brant Karrick.
The SHS jazz band the took the stage to perform “I Saw Three Ships” arranged by Ryan Fraley, featuring solos by Clara Streeter on trumpet, Jasper Coen on piano and Ulysses Jarvis on percussion; “Pretty Eyes” by Bruce Pearson, featuring solos by Connor McConathy on saxophone and Clara Streeter on trumpet; “Autumn Leaves” arranged by Peter Blair, featuring solos by Brennan King on trumpet, Jasper Coen on piano and Vogel on soprano saxophone; and “Yesterday” arranged by Jerry Nowak.
Salida High School concert band includes:
Clarinet – Catalina Manrique, Stella Zettler, Jaiden Harris and Emma Adams.
Bass Clarinet – Peyton Bowers and Cedar Madrid.
Flute – Aubree Ediger, Ellie King, Trinity Bertolino, Kathy Guzman, Oliver Dyer, Abigail Nelson and Olive Ritchie.
Saxophone – Connor McConathy, Carson McConathy, Lennon Helm and Rachel Anderson.
Percussion – Max Wierdsma, Caleb Vold, Mason Nelson and Fisher Holloway-O’Brien.
Trumpet – Rowynn Slivka, Brennan King, Clara Streeter and Henry Parka.
Trombone – Ben Smith and Tristan Jones.
Euphonium – Moon Harrison.
Salida High School jazz band includes:
Saxophone – Connor McConathy, Rachel Anderson, Aubree Ediger, Lennon Helm, Kathy Guzman and Carson McConathy.
Trumpet – Clara Streeter and Brennan King.
Trombone – Tristan Jones.
Percussion – Trey Andres and Ulysses Jarvis.
Clarinet – Catalina Manrique.
