The Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s Office confirmed that Alison Brown, a Republican candidate for county commissioner, District 3, has submitted the required number of signatures to qualify for placement on the June 28 primary election ballot.
A press release stated Brown submitted 332 signatures March 3 to the county elections office.
Of those, 54 signature entries were rejected and 278 were accepted.
Under Colorado law, to meet the requirement for ballot placement, the number of valid signatures on a prospective candidate’s petition must equal at least 10 percent of the number of votes cast in the last primary election for that office.
In Brown’s case, the statute required at least 216 signatures, and her submission of 278 valid signatures exceeded the minimum.
A record of the petition is on file at the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s Office and will be maintained as a public record.
Brown will face Brandon Becker in the June 28 Republican primary. Becker went through the assembly process to get on the ballot instead of petitioning.
