Favor Alternative 3 for 50-291 intersection
Colorado Department of Transportation and Salida city officials are asking area residents to comment on three alternative designs for the U.S. 50 - Colo. 291 intersection at the city’s southeast entry.
One of the significant elements about the proposals is that each of the three alternatives would include landscaping and signing that would greatly improve appearances at a key city entry point.
Each of the three options also includes pedestrian crossings and a bike and foot trail along 291 that today do not exist. Alternative 1, which calls for a traffic signal at the intersection, even shows a welcome center with parking for visitors.
Whether these amenities make a final plan and are actually included in construction is a question given CDOT’s perennial financial squeeze.
However, as for the three designs, we favor Alternative 3.
Alternative 1 calls for an intersection traffic signal. It would provide Oak Street-291 traffic heading east on 50 safe access onto the highway, access that today presents no small degree of risk.
This is because of the volume of traffic coming into and exiting the city on 50 and the speed at which that traffic is traveling. Motorists today heading east toward the Arkansas canyon from the Oak Street/291 stop must monitor these fast-moving vehicles to pull onto the highway.
A traffic signal would make the intersection safer for those pulling onto the highway heading either east or west as well as for those making a left turn across traffic from 50 onto 291.
The reason for not favoring Alternative 1 is because a traffic signal means surges in vehicles backed up behind a red light that move as a group together when the light turns green.
This is already an issue with the signal at New Street and 50. Motorists heading east on the highway west of New Street must wait stranded in the center turn lane for surges to pass in order to make a left turn across the two lanes of vehicles heading west. Two traffic signals relatively close together add up to two surges or two groups of vehicles moving west when lights turn green.
This is also an issue for motorists making a left turn heading west onto 50. In addition to the surges, these drivers also must contend with vehicles heading east on the highway.
Granted, the traffic surge matter is not going to go away because there would still be a signal at New and 50. But there would be just one surge and not two for motorists heading east on 50 turning left onto G, F or E streets, etc.
Which gets to Alternatives 2 and 3, the two roundabouts. Either alternative would keep traffic heading west on the highway flowing. Traffic would tend to be more disbursed, making left turns for eastbound 50 motorists somewhat easier.
Roundabouts are becoming more common and often are preferred because traffic is not brought to a stop. With this design vehicles tend to be spaced apart, making it easier for drivers to change lanes, helping to keep traffic flowing.
The roundabout designs are similar. However, with Alternative 3, there’s a bit more space provided for traffic coming around the circle and turning right onto CR 105.
Regardless of the alternative ultimately selected, whether it’s 1, 2 or 3, the intersection will be an improvement over the present design.
Watch for kids
With schools back in session, motorists are reminded to watch for youngsters mornings and afternoons. This year, because of the coronavirus, the Salida school district made a decision to limit the number of students on buses. This in turn means more students will be walking or biking to get to class or to get home after school and one more reason for motorists’ vigilance.
— MJB
