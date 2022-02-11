“Before the word COVID was ever part of our daily vocabulary, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center was spearheading a project to upgrade three of its inpatient rooms to function with a ventilation system known as negative pressure,” Lezlie Burkley, HRRMC Foundation director, said.
“Negative pressure rooms support infection control and isolation for patients who have highly contagious, airborne illnesses, including COVID-19, tuberculosis and severe respiratory illnesses. This system has become the standard of care in hospitals nationwide.”
In a negative pressure room, the air pressure is lower than the air pressure outside the room, trapping pathogens inside. When the door or anteroom opens, uncontaminated, filtered air flows into the negative pressure room. Highly filtered exhaust systems then draw the contaminated air out, cleaning the air of harmful particles.
“The timing of HRRMC’s decision to implement this standard of care and support the evolving medical needs of our community was important,” Burkley said. “Discussions in the fall of 2019 to incorporate negative pressure capability into the hospital’s intensive care unit were soon validated by year-end data showing a 78 percent increase over projections for ICU patients.
“Months later, on March 5, 2020, the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Colorado and the first in Chaffee County would soon follow.”
Following approval of the ventilation system upgrade by the board of directors, the HRRMC Foundation applied for a grant from the Department of Local Affairs to assist with funding and was awarded $150,000, which covered more than 40 percent of the project expense.
Asked why DOLA chose the HRRMC project for funding, Christy Doon, DOLA regional manager, said, “We had requests from across the state for competing projects. HRRMC’s project was based on need, local effort and capacity. This met the governor’s goal of saving money on healthcare and helped address current and future respiratory illness.”
DOLA has awarded other grants to HRRMC, including $654,523 for the Buena Vista Health Center expansion in 2018, $199,000 for the Custer County Health Center renovation in 2020, $25,000 for the Buena Vista Health Center decontamination room in 2020 and $450,000 for COVID relief in 2020.
“HRRMC didn’t terminate any employees nor decrease salaries due to COVID-19,” Burkley said. “In addition, many elective services were closed for the first three months of COVID-19. The $450,000 grant helped with that. DOLA has been an important partner on HRRMC expansion projects over the past two years.”
Prior to the remodel, and to manage COVID-19 cases requiring acute care, HRRMC’s Facilities Department was able to retrofit a unit in the ICU with interim negative pressure functionality. While the temporary unit was instrumental in providing a higher level of critical care in the midst of COVID-19-related hospitalizations, construction of the permanent negative pressure rooms was imminent.
To minimize disruption to patient services in the ICU, Colarelli Construction, the commercial contractor, had a two-week window in December to complete the project and pass inspections by state and local agencies.
“Together with HRRMC’s Facilities staff, they accomplished that goal,” Burkley said. “This proved crucial because only two weeks into January Chaffee County would record its highest COVID-19 case rate of the pandemic due to the Omicron variant.”
In addition to the two ICU rooms, HRRMC has an adjacent inpatient room outfitted with negative pressure functionality. This room will support ICU overflow as well as isolation of a non-ICU patient. Each of the negative pressure rooms has its own bathroom, helping to further mitigate the risk of exposure for staff and other patients.
“If the pandemic has taught us anything as a healthcare facility, it is that we must be prepared in caring for critically ill patients that require isolation, even beyond COVID-19,” Burkley said. “We must be able to address intensive respiratory healthcare concerns.
“Equally as important we need to be able to scale our acute patient services to an ever increasing need as our community grows. As the HRRMC service area and support has expanded to include Custer County, Saguache and Del Norte, we are also seeing a population boom and a consistent increase in high traffic tourism in our region. More people means more potential for critical care and contagious illnesses and a greater impact on HRRMC’s services.
“HRRMC is committed to meeting these challenges We will keep our eyes on the horizon as we continue to deliver personalized and exceptional healthcare to our community.”
