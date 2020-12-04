Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Chaffee County Public Health Thursday.
That brings total number of positive cases reported since Nov. 3 to 210, including three staff members at Buena Vista Correctional Complex, who reside in the county.
That means almost 1/3 of the pandemic total of 664 positive cases of COVID-19 in Chaffee County have occurred in the last 30 days.
As a result of those kinds of numbers, Chaffee County will move from the state COVID dashboard dial from level yellow – concern to the more restrictive level of level orange – high risk at 5 p.m. today.
Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director and incident command for COVID-19 said, “Although CCPH, along with key partners, did everything in its power to keep our county in the yellow zone, it became obvious, with the dramatic increase in case count as of late, that we would be unfortunately required to move into the orange zone.
“Please know that if we all do the necessary work and follow the five commitments of containment, there is a chance we can move back to yellow in the weeks to come,” she said.
The five commitments under the Chaffee’s Got HEART campaign are:
• H - Hang at home if sick.
• E - Excel at handwashing.
• A - Always wear a mask properly in public.
• R - Respect social distancing.
• T - Test if you have symptoms.
At the state level 5,373 positive cases were reported Thursday, bringing the pandemic total to 247,209 cases across the state.
The state’s current seven-day positivity rate rose to 12.26 Thursday, up .36 percent from Wednesday.
Thursday, following the Special Session of the 72nd General Assembly, Governor Jared Polis signed SB20B-004, sponsored by Representative Julie McCluskie and Senator Dominick Moreno, into law and took action to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
This new law, passed with broad bipartisan support, transfers $100,000,000 from the General Fund to the Controlled Maintenance Trust Fund and provides the Governor with authority to transfer some or all of that amount to the Disaster Emergency Fund to assist with the public health and emergency response costs associated with COVID-19 in Colorado.
The Governor also signed an amendment to the original COVID-19 disaster declaration transferring $84,300,000 allocated in SB20B-004 from the Controlled Maintenance Trust Fund to the Disaster Emergency Fund, and making that amount available to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Governor Polis took additional action regarding COVID-19 by extending Executive Orders to provide boards of county commissioners with broader discretion and greater flexibility to implement restrictions on open burning, providing relief to public utility customers, and expanding the health care workforce for hospitals and other inpatient treatment facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.