Chaffee County commissioners voted Tuesday to support the Colorado Parks and Wildlife effort to remove the Mount Shavano State Fish Hatchery low-head dam on the Arkansas River and to contribute $100,000 toward the cost of the project.
The funds will come from the county’s conservation trust fund.
Removal of the dam is projected for the fall.
The dam, built to provide water for the hatchery, has not been in use since 2000 when the hatchery switched to a groundwater system to mitigate whirling disease contamination.
At least three fatalities have been attributed to the dam. Boaters sometimes miss the boat chute on river left that circumvents the hazard and go over the dam, sometimes with catastrophic results.
The last fatality that occurred was that of Amanda Taylor, 31, of Vernal, Utah, who was thrown out of a raft that overturned after going over the dam at night.
Commissioner Greg Felt said, “It is absolutely in our interest to remove the dam this fall.”
Commissioner P.T. Wood, an accomplished boater, said, “Even for me it can be a tricky entrance to the boat chute,” adding he is 100 percent behind removal of the dam.
Two women, Lorin Caramanian and Jennifer Harper, who were involved in a mishap at the dam during a training run June 4, both voiced their concerns about the dangers of the dam and supported the county’s efforts to assist CPW in its removal.
In other business commissioners conducted a public hearing about redrawing of commissioner district lines in the county.
County Clerk Lori Mitchell presented maps depicting the current and proposed changes, which will bring the districts back into balance following the 2020 census.
Redistricting is a requirement following a census.
The commissioners voted to continue the matter to the June 20 meeting in Buena Vista and asked to have access to more detailed maps to see the changes within the municipalities of Buena Vista and Salida.
A letter accepting the right-of-way for Cottonwood Pass from the Department of Transportation was approved.
A bid by Native Son for work on the Granite bridge was accepted, not to exceed $1.4 million. Commissioners directed staff to formalize the agreement.
The commissioners also heard a presentation by Planning Director Miles Cottom on economic policy solutions for mitigating impacts of rapid growth and visitation in Chaffee County and what other communities in “amenity trap” areas have done to manage the effects of growth.
