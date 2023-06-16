Chaffee County commissioners voted Tuesday to support the Colorado Parks and Wildlife effort to remove the Mount Shavano State Fish Hatchery low-head dam on the Arkansas River and to contribute $100,000 toward the cost of the project.

The funds will come from the county’s conservation trust fund.

